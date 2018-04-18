Delays for commuters after train breaks down at station
ScotRail said the issue affected trains around Glasgow Central on Wednesday morning.
A broken down train at Glasgow Central station has caused delays for commuters on Wednesday morning.
ScotRail said the issue affected trains between the station and East Kilbride, Neilston and Lanark.
The train was moved around 7.30am but delays and cancellations are expected as the service returns to normal.
National Rail Enquiries said services resumed shortly before 8am.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.