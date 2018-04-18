Delays for commuters after train breaks down at station

ScotRail said the issue affected trains around Glasgow Central on Wednesday morning.

Delays: Carriage was later moved (file pic). SWNS

A broken down train at Glasgow Central station has caused delays for commuters on Wednesday morning.

ScotRail said the issue affected trains between the station and East Kilbride, Neilston and Lanark.

The train was moved around 7.30am but delays and cancellations are expected as the service returns to normal.

National Rail Enquiries said services resumed shortly before 8am.

