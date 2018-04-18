Second woman charged over 'hammer and knife murder' at flat

A 33-year-old is due in court over the alleged murder of Haider Hayat in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Police: Officers found Mr Hayat dead at the property. STV

A second woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was allegedly murdered at a flat in Glasgow.

Haider Hayat was found dead at the property on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk on April 3 following a disturbance.

Two people have already appeared in court charged with murdering the 49-year-old by hitting him with a hammer and knife.

Shahida Abid, 33, appeared on Monday and Muhammed Rauf, 41, appeared on April 5 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police have now charged a second 33-year-old woman over Mr Hayat's death.

The woman is due at Glasgow Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

Ten people, including two women and eight children, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident at the flat.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.