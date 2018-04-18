Student fights for life after being knocked down by car

The 24-year-old was struck as she crossed road near Glasgow University.

Crash: The woman was knocked down by a car. 2018 Google

A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a car as she crossed the road.

She suffered a head injury when she was hit by a Ford Fiesta on University Avenue, Glasgow, around 5.25pm on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old male driver was uninjured but left badly shaken.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is in a critical condition.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

Inspector William Graham said: "Our investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, and at this time I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact our office on 101."

A Glasgow University spokesman said: "We are deeply shocked that one of our students has been injured as a result of a road traffic accident close to the university.

"We are providing support to her family and friends, and are doing all that we can to work with police on understanding the circumstances of the incident."

