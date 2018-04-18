Woman seriously injured as crash forces closure of A9
The smash happened between Dunblane and the former Little Chef at Balhaldie.
A woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the A9.
The two-car smash happened on the busy route between Dunblane and the former Little Chef at Balhaldie at 9.20am on Wednesday.
The road was closed in both directions and an air ambulance was called following the collision.
Officers have now reopened the southbound carriageway but the route heading north remains closed.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are in attendance at a serious crash.
"We believe the crash happened on the northbound carriageway but both sides have been closed."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 9.17am to attend a road traffic collision on the A9 at Dunblane.
"We dispatched two ambulances and our helimed air ambulance to the scene and the incident is still ongoing."
