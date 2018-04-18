Two men stabbed and slashed near driving test centre

The fight happened on Brooms Road in Dumfries in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Attack: Two men taken to hospital. Police Scotland

Two men have been stabbed and slashed near a driving test centre.

STV News understands a man was stabbed in the leg while another was slashed in the face.

Two 37-year-old men were taken to hospital following the attack near Dumfries Test Centre.

Officers closed off the street while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to the man who stopped in his car and gave one of the injured men a lift to the hospital.

"We know he was in a car and that is it.

"If this was you or you know who it was please contact police on 101."

