'Very angry' badger vacates castle in South Lanarkshire

The surly guest had been discovered in the cellar tunnel at Craignethan Castle last week.

Castle: 'Angry badger' has departed from the cellar tunnel. PA

A "very angry" badger discovered at a landmark castle in South Lanarkshire last week has left the building.

The animal made headlines as far afield as America when staff at Craignethan Castle, near Carluke, found their surly lodger in the cellar tunnel on Wednesday.

The tunnel was closed off to visitors and staff tried to entice the apparently lost badger out from its new home with cat food and honey.

Staff first spotted some dug-out earth on Wednesday evening, and later spotted the badger on closer inspection.

The animal is said to have caused some mess, digging up through loose soil into stonework.

Historic Scotland, which owns the property, said the badger had now left the tunnel, which remains temporarily closed for "housekeeping".

A spokesman confirmed the animal had vacated at some point on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Historic Scotland tweeted on Saturday: "Our works team have used a Go Pro this morning to view the tunnel and it seems our visitor has vacated.

"We'll keep the tunnel closed in the interim while we do a little housekeeping following its visit."

The rest of the tourist attraction remains open to visitors.

The castle, managed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), was built around 1530 and has a tower house, ramparts and caponier, and a stone-vaulted shooting gallery.

Craignethan Castle: Historic Scotland attraction was built in 1530. CC by Adrian Farwell

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.