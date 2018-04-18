  • STV
Ex-army officer raped two women he met on dating site

STV

Philip Donegan, from Glasgow, attacked the women between October 2016 and July 2017.

High Court: Jurors heard Donegan also carried out stalking campaign.
A former lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army has been convicted of raping two women he met on a dating site.

Philip Donegan, 50, from Knightswood, Glasgow, raped a 33-year-old woman in her Paisley home in October 2016 and a 30-year-old woman at his home in Ashby Crescent in July the following year.

The High Court in Glasgow also found Donegan guilty of a stalking campaign against the 33-year-old following the rape.

He bombarded her with unwanted texts and phone calls and threatened to send an indecent photograph of her to her boss.

Prosecutor Sheena Fraser described him as "a man who does not listen when he is told no."

The 30-year-old woman was attacked by Donegan at his Glasgow home on July 28, 2017.

She said in evidence that she went to the police after becoming distressed watching the attempted rape scene in Braveheart on DVD.

She told the jury: "I was so upset I phoned my former husband and said: 'I've been raped.'"

The woman then contacted the police.

She told prosecutor Sheena Fraser that initially the sex between them was consensual, but then she said it was painful and asked him to stop.

'I was so upset that I went into a complete meltdown.'
Victim of Philip Donegan.

Donegan raped his first victim at her home on Paisley on an occasion between October 1 and October 13, 2016.

He then stalked her between October 13 and November 6 that year after she told him never to contact her again.

On one occasion he delivered a plastic bag with a card from him and on another a lip balm which she had dropped in a supermarket. They were placed at her front door while she was at home.

The woman said: "I was so upset that I went into a complete meltdown."

She told the jurors that while Donegan raped her she was "squirming" and added: "I told him various times I didn't like it and asked him to stop."

Ms Fraser told the jury: "In both cases after the rapes the accused acted as if nothing was wrong but afterwards apologised to the women."

In evidence, Donegan claimed that sex with both women was consensual.

He said the threat to send an indecent photograph of the 33-year-old to her boss was "a joke."

Ashby Crescent: One victim was raped at Donegan's Knightswood home.
Ms Fraser stated: "What you did was stalking," and Donegan replied: "It wasn't my intention, but I accept she may have been anxious about the situation."

The court heard the woman eventually texted Donegan telling him: "You are acting like a f***ing headcase.'

He told the jurors referring to the threat to send the photo: "It wasn't intended as a threat. It was an ill-advised wind-up, a joke in poor taste."

Donegan, who also used to work as a tax lecturer at Strathclyde University, has been in custody throughout the trial and will be sentenced next month.

Ms Fraser told the court that Donegan has two previous convictions at sheriff court level.

His defence counsel Joe Barr will give his plea in mitigation before sentencing.

This was the second time Donegan has appeared at the High Court accused of rape.

In June 2016 at the High Court in Paisley he was cleared of raping a mother-of-three he met on a dating site after the jury returned a not proven verdict.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.