Man dies days after gunned down in drive-by shooting 

Kenny Reilly died in hospital after being shot in the head in Maryhill, Glasgow.

A man has died after being gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Kenny Reilly, who was a passenger in a silver BMW, was shot in the head on Bilsland Drive in Maryhill, Glasgow.

The 29-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday after being shot through the windscreen of the car at 10.30pm on Monday.

Tributes have been posted on social media, describing the loss as heartbreaking.

His attacker then got back into the car and headed in the direction of Maryhill Road.

A black people carrier was found burnt out in Craigieburn Gardens, Maryhill, a short time later.

Detective superintendent Kenny Graham said: "Whoever is responsible for this shooting clearly has no regard for the safety of those living in this busy residential area, and they must be caught."

