Man seriously injured after 'liquid attack' in shop

The incident is said to have happened at Scotmid in Uddingston, North Lanarkshire.

A man has been seriously injured in an alleged liquid attack in a shop.

The incident is said to have happened at Scotmid on Old Edinburgh Road in Uddingston, North Lanarkshire, shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a facial injury before being released.

STV News understands liquid was involved.

Officers have arrested a man, 44, following the alleged assault at the store.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on a 38-year-old within Scotmid, Old Edinburgh Road, Viewpark, at around 8.05pm on Tuesday.

"The 44-year-old man is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

"The 38-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and was released after treatment for a facial injury."

