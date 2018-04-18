Second woman in court charged with murdering man in flat

Saima Hayat, 33, allegedly killed Haider Hayat, 49, in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Police: She is accused of murder. STV

A second woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man.

Saima Hayat, 33, allegedly killed Haider Hayat at a flat on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, Glasgow, on April 3.

She made no plea when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

Hayat is accused of murdering Mr Hayat and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

She will appear next week for a full committal hearing.

Shahida Abid, 33, and Muhammed Rauf, 41, previously appeared at the same court charged with murdering the 49-year-old.

