Woman 'stabbed to death' with young child in house
Police find body after being called to Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.
A woman has been found dead at a house in Kirkintilloch.
Police were called to Alexander Place in the East Dunbartonshire town around 3.40pm on Wednesday.
On arrival they found the woman's body in the property.
Witnesses said the victim, who was 32, had suffered stab wounds.
It is understood her primary school aged daughter was in the house at the time.
Police are treating the death as unexplained and forensic officers remain at the scene.
A spokesman said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage at this time.
"A postmortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
