Woman 'stabbed to death' with young child in house

Police find body after being called to Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

Alexander Place: Police called on Wednesday afternoon (file pic). 2018 Google

A woman has been found dead at a house in Kirkintilloch.

Police were called to Alexander Place in the East Dunbartonshire town around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

On arrival they found the woman's body in the property.

Witnesses said the victim, who was 32, had suffered stab wounds.

It is understood her primary school aged daughter was in the house at the time.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and forensic officers remain at the scene.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage at this time.

"A postmortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.