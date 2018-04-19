Woman found 'stabbed to death' in back garden of home

The 33-year-old was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5773089987001-scene-after-woman-found-stabbed-to-death-at-home.jpg" />

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a woman was found in a garden in East Dunbartonshire.

At around 3.40pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property in Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch, where the 33-year-old was discovered in the back garden.

Neighbours said the victim had suffered fatal stab wounds.

It is understood a primary school aged child was in the house at the time.

Police confirmed the death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.

A post-mortem will be carried out and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

