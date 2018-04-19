Woman found 'stabbed to death' in back garden of home
The 33-year-old was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.
A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a woman was found in a garden in East Dunbartonshire.
At around 3.40pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property in Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch, where the 33-year-old was discovered in the back garden.
Neighbours said the victim had suffered fatal stab wounds.
It is understood a primary school aged child was in the house at the time.
Police confirmed the death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.
A post-mortem will be carried out and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
