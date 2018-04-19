Man wanted over disappearance of Scots mum in Spain held

Simon Corner, 35, will be extradited to face charges over the death of Lisa Brown.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5757077917001-lisa-brown-appeal.jpg" />

A man wanted over the disappearance of a Scots mum-of-one in Spain has been arrested at Heathrow airport.

Lisa Brown was 32 when she vanished from her home in Guadiaro, Cadiz, on November 4, 2015.

Her family believe she was murdered but her body has not been discovered.

Ms Brown's former partner Simon Corner, 35, has now been arrested and is due to be extradited to Spain.

He was arrested on a flight from South America on Monday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said he had been subject to a European Arrest Warrant at the request of the Spanish authorities.

He will be sent to Spain within ten days of the court hearing, where he will face charges of conspiracy to murder.

The family of Ms Brown, who lived in West Dunbartonshire before moving to Spain, had earlier offered a £100,000 reward for information to help catch her alleged killer.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.