Mum who took bribe in drugs trial jailed for six years

Catherine Leahy took almost £3000 in payments during proceedings in Glasgow.

Bribe: Police received a tip off. Spindrift

A mum who took a bribe while serving as a juror during a five-month long drugs trial has been jailed for six years.

Corrupt Catherine Leahy, 62, accepted almost £3000 in inappropriate payments while deliberating during proceedings at the High Court in Glasgow

The former classroom assistant was caught after police received a tip off she had broken strict bribery laws.

Detectives decided to bug her home in Springboig, Glasgow, and collected enough evidence to prove that she had broken the law.

Leahy was the spokeswoman on the jury which acquitted Graham Clark, an alleged drug dealer, and others.

Prosecutors are currently considering whether to try Clark again.

Defence advocate Thomas Ross QC told the High Court in Edinburgh that his client was a woman who cared for her parents and husband before they died.

He also said prison would be "extremely difficult" for Leahy. However, judge Lord Turnbull said he could only deal with the matter by sending her to prison.

It is the first case of its type in Scottish legal history. No jurors have been previously prosecuted in Scotland for corrupt behaviour.

Passing sentence, Lord Turnbull said: "In my judgement to agree to accept a bribe from or on behalf of the accused while serving as a juror in that high court trial involved conduct that is such a serious breach of the public duty that forms a cornerstone of our freedom.

"It is thoroughly obvious that a lengthy custodial sentence is merited in such circumstances."

Police discovered four payments of £300, £1000, £1200 and £330 were made into Leahy's accounts between April 19 and June 2, 2016.

The court heard how the officers concluded Leahy had been bribed. In court, Leahy denied the accusations and claimed the money came from a cheque for £7446 from a British Shipbuilders pension and a savings club.

The case was launched the day following the verdict in the Clarke trial.

The procurator fiscal's office in Glasgow received a tip off that members of the jury in the case had been paid. After suspicion fell on Leahy, her home was bugged from September 19 to September 30 2016.

High level discussions including a meeting between the Scotland's most senior prosecutor the Lord Advocate and Scotland's most senior judge, the Lord President led to the decision to bug Leahy's home.

She shared the property with her 22-year-old son Joseph who was originally on trial with his mum. The charges against him were dropped. The bug recorded 31 conversations between Leahy and her son.

Jurors heard one conversation in which Joseph said: "Mum, it wasn't just you that got bribed so that now when they come to you, you're a step ahead."

His mum replied: "There is nothing that can link you with them."

She served as a juror in the trial of Clarke, his wife Lindsay and others which ran from November 2015 to April 2016.

All charges against Clarke were not proven. His wife was convicted of mortgage fraud. Following conviction, Lord Turnbull remanded Leahy in custody and deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

On Thursday, the court heard that Leahy still maintained she was innocent of all wrong doing.

Mr Ross also said his client had battled health problems and cared for her parents and husband before they died.

He added: "She is a person who has put others before herself. She cared for her parents and latterly her husband who died in 2003.

"She then cared for her son and provided for him. It is clear from the evidence that was led during the trial that she has an extremely close relationship with her son and that separation from him will be extremely difficult for her."

However, Lord Turnbull told Leahy that jail was the only sentence available to him.

He added: "The evidence in this case was the product of a listening device which was placed in your home. It provided overwhelming proof fo your guilt in this matter.

"Your evidence to this court in which you denied your actions was quite ridiculous."

