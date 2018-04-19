Bank worker embezzled more than £50,000 from customers

Santander employee Rameez Ahmed Hamid, of North Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty.

A bank worker who helped embezzle almost £52,000 from customers was caught when his staff ID was linked to the crime.

Santander employee Rameez Ahmed Hamid, of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was given details over the phone from three customers including banking and security information.

New accounts were created and changes of address were made to Roy Ward and Andrew Shepherd's accounts and more than £50,000 transferred out of them.

But, when an online application was made for a new account and change of address for a third customer, John Parkinson, it raised suspicion.

During an investigation into the suspected fraudulent claim, the 32-year-old's "role was identified" from a staff ID number which had accessed the men's accounts.

Dad-of-one Hamid pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to, while acting with other unknown people, embezzling £51,706 between June 2014 and February 2015.

The court heard part of tele-sales advisor Hamid's job was to process transactions from customers who phoned the bank.

All staff are allocated unique ID numbers which are electronically logged when a customer account is accessed.

In June 2014, Mr Ward called the bank and gave Hamid banking and security information.

Between June and November 2014, Hamid accessed his account on five reasons "without a legitimate business reason".

A phone call was later made to the bank changing Mr Ward's address.

Procurator fiscal depute Richard Hill said: "On January 3, 2015 Santander received a phone call whereby a new account in the name of Mr Ward was opened and a new bank card and personal identification number was sent to the new address.

"On January 12, 2015, two transfers from Mr Ward's accounts to the new account were processed to the value of £22,133 and £25,073.

"On January 14, 2015, £45,000 was then transferred from the new account in the name of Mr Ward to a Natwest bank account in the name of another individual."

In August 2014, Mr Shepherd provided banking and security information and later, Hamid accessed his accounts on 52 occasions with no "legitimate business reason".

Royal Mail was later contacted online and a mail re-direct service was set up to send mail from his genuine address to another.

In November 2014 a Barclays bank account was set up in his name and in January 2015, Santander received a call and £1900 was transferred between Mr Shepherd's genuine account and the new one in his name.

A new bank card and pin was also requested from Santander and sent to the false address.

Mr Hill said: "Between December 17, 2014 and January 18, 2015, 26 bank transfers were processed moving a total of £12,600 from the legitimate account of Mr Shepherd to the new Barclays account."

Customer John Parkinson also provided details and Hamid accessed his accounts on 11 occasions, illegitimately.

But when the bank received an online application to open a new account and there was a request to change his address it was refused and suspected to be fraudulent.

Mr Hill added: "In January 2015 an investigation into suspected fraudulent activity by a Santander employee was initiated by Police Scotland.

"During this investigation, Hamid's role was identified from the unique staff ID number which had accessed the complainers' accounts and from telephone calls made to Hamid during his employment."

He made no comment at his police interview and was cautioned and charged.

Defence lawyer Elaine Rae said: "Mr Hamid's position is that he was contacted by another individual, who he knows, and that knows he works in the bank.

"They asked him to provide security information, and all of the information, which he did provide was part of the fraudulent scheme.

"That was passed on to that individual and other individuals not known to him, and the scheme was worked on that basis.

"It's accepted without Mr Hamid's involvement it simply would not have worked, he was pivotal to the scheme."

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie deferred sentence until next month and continued Hamid's bail.

