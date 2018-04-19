Child hurt after foot trapped in Science Centre escalator

Emergency services were called to Glasgow Science Centre on Thursday after five-year-old hurt.

Injured: Emergency services called.

A five-year-old boy has been injured after becoming trapped in an escalator.

Emergency services were called to Glasgow Science Centre shortly after 12.15pm on Thursday.

The youngster's foot was caught in the mechanism.

He was taken to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

A Glasgow Science Centre spokesman said: "A school pupil was involved in an accident at GSC today where their shoe became stuck in an escalator. GSC staff contacted emergency services to provide support.

"Paramedics assessed the child before firefighters freed him.

"The school pupil was taken to hospital for further assessment as a precautionary measure. We are currently investigating the accident."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call today at 12.16pm to attend an incident at Glasgow Science Centre.

"We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.

"One child was transported to the Royal Hospital for Children."

