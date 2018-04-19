Student dies after being struck by car near university
The incident, involving a Ford Fiesta, happened on University Avenue in Glasgow.
A student has died after being struck by a car near a university.
A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the collision near Glasgow University on Tuesday.
Officers have confirmed she died in hospital on Thursday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
