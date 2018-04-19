Student dies after being struck by car near university

The incident, involving a Ford Fiesta, happened on University Avenue in Glasgow.

Death: Student died in hospital on Thursday. Google 2018/PA

A student has died after being struck by a car near a university.

The incident, involving a Ford Fiesta, happened on University Avenue in Glasgow.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the collision near Glasgow University on Tuesday.

Officers have confirmed she died in hospital on Thursday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

