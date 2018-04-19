Woman accused of killing sister told neighbour 'I did it'

Lynette Greenop accused of making the admission while discussing the case with a neighbour.

Greenop: Woman accused of murdering sister.

A woman who is accused of killing her sister allegedly admitted the murder to a neighbour.

Lynette Greenop is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of killing 46-year-old Sharon Greenop at her home in Troon, Ayrshire.

During the trial on Thursday the jury heard that Lynette had told her former neighbour Martin Hamilton that she was guilty.

Mr Hamilton, who stayed next to the accused in South Ayrshire, told the court that he had discovered court documents relating to the charges during a short stay in Lynette's flat.

After confronting her about the accusations and asking 40-year-old Lynette if she had "murdered her sister" the 39-year-old claims she replied by saying "Aye, I did... aye, I did it."

Lynette's QC Frances McMenamin told the court her client denies admitting anything to Mr Hamilton.

The victim's daughter Shayla Greenop is also accused of acting alongside her aunt in her mother's murder which took place in 2016.

The murder charge alleges Sharon was assaulted on various occasions between September 8 and November 10, had her neck compressed and was repeatedly struck with an "object or objects".

It is said that injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Both accused deny all charges and the trial continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.