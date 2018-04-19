Two held after woman found 'stabbed to death' in garden
Jennifer Morgan, 33, was discovered in a back garden of a house in Kirkintilloch.
Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a garden.
Jennifer Morgan, 33, was found dead in a back garden of a house on Alexander Place in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, at 3.40pm on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 39 and 32, have been arrested over the incident.
Neighbours said the victim suffered fatal stab wounds.
It is understood the victim's daughter discovered her mum's body.
Ms Morgan's family have been made aware of her death.
