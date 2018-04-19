Man arrested after shots fired at car and flat window

The two incidents occurred three hours apart last November.

Arrest: Man expected in court tomorrow (file pic). PA

A man has been arrested in connection with two firearms incidents.

The first incident occurred around 8.45pm on November 23, 2017, in Langmuirhead Road, Lenzie, where a firearm was discharged at a Kia Picanto car.

Three hours later, a gun was fired at the window of a flat in Kenley Road, Renfrew.

No-one was injured in either incident.

On Thursday police said they had arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with both incidents.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police did not say what kind of weapon was used at either of the locations.

