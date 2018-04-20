Disney film marathon sleepover to be held at Glasgow cinema
Fans can bring pyjamas and pillows to the event at the Grosvenor Cinema on Ashton Lane.
Disney fans can get their fix at an epic screening of five classic films in Glasgow.
The Grosvenor Cinema on Ashton Lane is holding a movie marathon sleepover on June 2.
Fans are invited to bring their pyjamas and pillows for a night of magic.
Kicking off at 11pm, the screening will last until 6.30am, with five classic films including Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, The Lion King, Cinderella and The Jungle Book.
Viewers will be encouraged to sing-along with the classics and truly get into the Disney spirit.
Tickets are £30 and can be bought online, in venue or by calling.
