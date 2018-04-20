Dad pays tribute to daughter 'stabbed to death' in garden

Jennifer Morgan, 33, was found dead in the back garden of a house in Kirkintilloch.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5773089987001-scene-after-woman-found-stabbed-to-death-at-home.jpg" />

A mum found allegedly stabbed to death in a garden has been described by her dad as someone who had a "brilliant personality".

Jennifer Morgan, 33, was found dead in a back garden of a house on Alexander Place in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

Two men, aged 39 and 32, have been arrested over the incident, which is said to have happened at 3.40pm on Wednesday.

Ms Morgan's dad, Terry, who now lives in Gibraltar, has spoken of his heartbreak following his daughter's death.

He told STV News: "She had a brilliant personality and she will always be in our hearts.

"We all miss her terribly."

Neighbours said the victim suffered fatal stab wounds.

It is understood her daughter discovered her body.

Mr Morgan said he was arranging travel back to Scotland following his daughter's death.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.