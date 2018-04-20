Man seriously injured in attack after flagging down taxi

The assault happened on Royston Road near St Roch's Secondary School in Glasgow.

Royston Road: He made his own way to hospital. Google 2018/PA

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked moments after he flagged down a taxi.

The assault happened on Royston Road in Glasgow at 11.20pm on Thursday.

A 32-year-old man flagged down a taxi before he was attacked near St Roch's Secondary School.

He made his own way to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after suffering a facial injury.

Detective sergeant Martin Smith said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are in the process of establishing the circumstances of what has happened.

"We don't know why the man has been attacked and I am appealing to local residents and members of the public, who were in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could lead us to identifying the attacker and establish the motive for the assault."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

