Man charged with murder bid and firing gun at house
Jonathan Adair, 24, appears in court over the alleged attempted murder of Paul Fleming.
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and shooting at a house.
Jonathan Adair, 24, allegedly acted with others by shooting at Paul Fleming in Lumloch Road, Lenzie, on November 23, last year.
He faces a second charge that, while acting with others on the same day, he fired two bullets from a handgun at a ground-floor window at Kenley Road, Renfrew.
Adair, from East Kilbride, appeared in private on Friday at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody until another hearing next week.
