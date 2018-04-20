Murder accused 'web searched what dead body smells like'

The trial of the murder of Sharon Greenop, 46, is at the High Court in Glasgow.

A daughter accused of murdering her mother searched online for "what a dead body smells like", a court has heard.

Shayla Greenop, 20, is accused of killing Sharon Greenop along with the 46-year-old's sister Lynnette Greenop, 40, at their home in Troon, South Ayrshire.

It is claimed the mother was assaulted on various occasions between September 8 and November 10, 2016.

Marie Doran told how she was involved in a young carers group in Ayrshire that Shayla regularly attended.

The court heard how her mum Sharon was registered disabled following an accident and needed looked after.

Shayla was initially described as "quiet", but her confidence improved so much that she once gave an "amazing" presentation at a local school.

The jury heard claims that Shayla liked "reading weird stuff".

Lynnette Greenop's QC Frances McMenamin asked Misss Doran to give an example of what she believed was "weird".

Miss Doran replied: "Just about child killers, really."

She recalled how she spoke with Shayla after Sharon's dead body was found in November 2016.

The trial heard Shayla chatted with the support worker having earlier given police her phone.

Her QC Mark Stewart put to the witness: "She asked you about the research facility on phones.

"In relation to that, she explained to you that one of the searches she looked for was: 'what does a dead body smell like'."

Miss Doran: "Yes."

Shayla was then said to have told Miss Doran about a conversation she had with her aunt Lynnette.

She had apparently spoken to Lynnette about a smell, but was told "not to worry" as Sharon had a toilet accident.

The murder charge alleges Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon is stated to have been so severely hurt that she died.

The two accused - who both live in Ayr, South Ayrshire - deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.