Man charged after woman found 'stabbed to death' in garden

Jennifer Morgan, 33, was discovered in a back garden of a house in Kirkintilloch.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5773089987001-scene-after-woman-found-stabbed-to-death-at-home.jpg" />

A man has been charged after the body of a woman was found in a garden.

Jennifer Morgan, 33, was found dead in the back garden of a house on Alexander Place in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, at 3.40pm on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Another man, 32, was also held after the incident but has now been released.

Neighbours said the victim suffered fatal stab wounds.

It is understood the victim's daughter discovered her mum's body.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.