Woman sexually assaulted by man who emerged from bushes

Westerton Station: Attack happened on Thursday (file pic). CC by Garry Cornes

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who came out from behind some bushes near a Glasgow train station.

The attack happened at around noon on Thursday near Rotherwood Avenue in Knightswood, along the Forth and Clyde Canal.

The woman escaped uninjured, according to police, who described the incident close to Westerton Train Station as "terrifying".

Detective sergeant Stephen McGrath from Govan Police Station said: "We are appealing to anyone who uses this canal path and may have information that can help us in our enquiries to come forward and contact us.

"It is used widely by dog walkers, cyclists, runners and pedestrians.

"We would ask you to think back, have you seen anyone acting suspiciously in this area."

The woman's attacker was wearing dark clothing and had a local accent.

