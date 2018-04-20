  • STV
  • MySTV

Pavilion Theatre owners slam council over access delay

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

it comes after a huge inferno in a neighbouring nightclub in Glasgow on March 22.

Pavilion: Theatre bosses say council have kept them in the dark.
Pavilion: Theatre bosses say council have kept them in the dark. Pavilion Theatre

The owners of Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre have criticised the council for keeping them "in the dark" over when they can re-enter the property after a large fire in a neighbouring nightclub.

The historic theatre has been closed for safety reasons since the Sauchiehall Street inferno on March 22 which originated in Victoria's nightclub.

Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to the 114-year-old Pavilion.

The fire completely destroyed Victoria's and engulfed the entire city centre area in smoke in dramatic scenes.

In a statement on Friday, Pavilion Theatre bosses described the past month as "one of the longest months we have ever had".

They revealed they have had to reschedule 12 shows and cancel a total of eight due to the temporary closure.

The theatre's owners say they have repeatedly asked the council for an update on when they can access the buildings over fears it could fall into "disrepair".

They claim Glasgow City Council has barely acknowledged their repeated attempts to discuss the matter, describing the situation as "becoming more and more frustrating".

They also called on Historic Scotland to help protect the Pavilion as a class A listed building.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1411132-nightclub-and-shops-to-be-demolished-after-major-blaze/ | default

The Pavilion Theatre statement said: "'The other side'... are becoming more and more frustrating with little or no updates from the council powers that be.

"Raymond Barlow, assistant head of building and planning for Glasgow City Council, is to be honest little or no help, continually refusing simple requests."

They said they were only looking for "a short window to be allowed to gain access to the theatre to make sure everything is still OK and there are no water leaks or damage that could get potentially worse".

"Four weeks is a long time to leave a building of this age unattended," the statement added.

'We are not going to allow the Pavilion to get into a state of disrepair.'
Pavilion Theatre owners

It continued: "Glasgow City Council may have a policy to let its own unoccupied buildings deteriorate, which is well documented, but we are not going to allow the Pavilion to get into a state of disrepair.

"We have spent so many years bringing this up to what is one of the best-kept theatres in Glasgow and have done this without the help of funds or subsidies from the council or Scottish Government.

"Both we and the council officers have a duty of care to protect one of Glasgow's most important historic and cultural buildings and feel that it is currently irresponsible to just allow it to be left to potentially rot away, as who knows what damage has happened inside?

"We call on Historic Scotland to get involved to help protect one of its Class A listed buildings as Glasgow simply cannot afford to lose another historic building."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.