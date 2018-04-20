Pavilion Theatre owners slam council over access delay

it comes after a huge inferno in a neighbouring nightclub in Glasgow on March 22.

The owners of Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre have criticised the council for keeping them "in the dark" over when they can re-enter the property after a large fire in a neighbouring nightclub.

The historic theatre has been closed for safety reasons since the Sauchiehall Street inferno on March 22 which originated in Victoria's nightclub.

Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to the 114-year-old Pavilion.

The fire completely destroyed Victoria's and engulfed the entire city centre area in smoke in dramatic scenes.

In a statement on Friday, Pavilion Theatre bosses described the past month as "one of the longest months we have ever had".

They revealed they have had to reschedule 12 shows and cancel a total of eight due to the temporary closure.

The theatre's owners say they have repeatedly asked the council for an update on when they can access the buildings over fears it could fall into "disrepair".

They claim Glasgow City Council has barely acknowledged their repeated attempts to discuss the matter, describing the situation as "becoming more and more frustrating".

They also called on Historic Scotland to help protect the Pavilion as a class A listed building.

The Pavilion Theatre statement said: "'The other side'... are becoming more and more frustrating with little or no updates from the council powers that be.

"Raymond Barlow, assistant head of building and planning for Glasgow City Council, is to be honest little or no help, continually refusing simple requests."

They said they were only looking for "a short window to be allowed to gain access to the theatre to make sure everything is still OK and there are no water leaks or damage that could get potentially worse".

"Four weeks is a long time to leave a building of this age unattended," the statement added.

'We are not going to allow the Pavilion to get into a state of disrepair.' Pavilion Theatre owners

It continued: "Glasgow City Council may have a policy to let its own unoccupied buildings deteriorate, which is well documented, but we are not going to allow the Pavilion to get into a state of disrepair.

"We have spent so many years bringing this up to what is one of the best-kept theatres in Glasgow and have done this without the help of funds or subsidies from the council or Scottish Government.

"Both we and the council officers have a duty of care to protect one of Glasgow's most important historic and cultural buildings and feel that it is currently irresponsible to just allow it to be left to potentially rot away, as who knows what damage has happened inside?

"We call on Historic Scotland to get involved to help protect one of its Class A listed buildings as Glasgow simply cannot afford to lose another historic building."

