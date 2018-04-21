Man stabbed by gang on way to pro-cannabis demonstration

The attack happened on a footpath from Turnbull Street to Steel Street in Glasgow.

Stabbing: He was taken to hospital. Google 2018/SWNS

A man has been stabbed while walking to a pro-cannabis demonstration.

The attack happened on a footpath from Turnbull Street to Steel Street in Glasgow at 4.15pm on Friday.

The 21-year-old was walking with four friends to the 420 Hempstock Festival at Glasgow Green when he was approached by three Asian men and stabbed.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and later released.

Detective constable Sean McLoughlin said: "The victim and his friends had been making their way to a demo at Glasgow Green and the area would have been busy with other people attending the event at the time of the attack.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

