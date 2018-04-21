Three people 'stabbed and slashed' in brawl on street
The fight allegedly happened on Graham Terrace in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.
Three people have allegedly been stabbed and slashed in a street brawl.
The fight is said to have happened on Graham Terrace in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, at 9.40pm on Friday.
A 41-year-old woman and two men, aged 18, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
STV News understands the alleged brawl resulted in the victims being stabbed and slashed.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Three others, a woman, 43, and two men, aged 27 and 28, have been arrested over the incident.
A 26-year-old woman was also arrested but later released.
