Teenagers kidnapped and forced to drive through streets

The 18-year-old men were attacked before being abducted by a gang in Paisley.

Abduction: Car found abandoned. STV

Two teenagers were kidnapped and forced to drive through streets by a gang of men.

A group of three men stole a silver Hyundai car near the East End Tandoori in Ladyburn Street on Thursday at 11pm.

The gang then abducted the teenagers before making them drive at speed through Seedhill and Glenburn.

They were then threatened with violence before driving through Fereneze Drive, Nethercraigs Road and Thrushcraigs Crescent.

Officers said one of the gang members took control of the car and drove through Paisley, activating speed cameras.

Inspector Scott McCallum, said: "Both victims have been left very badly shaken by their ordeal.

"They are recovering now but this was a very frightening experience for them.

"They were made to drive through various streets in Seedhill and Glenburn, before one of the suspects got behind the wheel and continued to drive the car.

"The suspects aimed various threats of violence at the two men during the incident."

One of the teenagers escaped the gang while the other managed to free himself from the group an hour later.



The inspector added: "One of the victims was able to get out of the car and phoned the emergency services.

"However, we were unable to locate the vehicle for some time, leading to a high risk missing person investigation being launched.

"Around an hour later the second male was thankfully traced at the home of relatives.

"The vehicle was also recovered from Rowan Street and has been seized.

"We are following a number of lines of inquiry.

"I would appeal to any members of the public who may have seen this silver Hyundai being driven erratically through Seedhill, Glenburn and possibly the town centre area, to please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you observed any of these three males at any point in the evening then we would like to hear from you."

