Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with ambulance

The collision happened on the A83 between Lochgair and Furnace in Argyll and Bute.

A83: Road has been closed by police. Police Scotland

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with an ambulance.

The collision happened on the A83 between Lochgair and Furnace in Argyll and Bute at 2.30pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist is in a serious condition while the paramedics have been uninjured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 2.30pm on Saturday, police were called to a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and an ambulance on the A83 near to Lochgair.

"Emergency services are at the scene.

"The road is closed between the A816 at Lochgilphead and the A819 at Inveraray.

"Diversions are in place and enquiries are ongoing."

