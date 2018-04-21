Pod of killer whales sighted hunting in River Clyde

Locals descend on shore near Dunoon to watch the animals.

Whales: Sightings are rare. Grant Gillon

A pod of killer whales has been sighted in the river Clyde.

The mammals, also known as orcas, were spotted on Saturday in the waters off Inellan, near Dunoon, and around Wemyss Bay.

Killer whales are regularly sighted around Orkney and Shetland during the summer months, and a small pod roams the waters around the western isles.

However, visits to the upper Clyde are rare and Saturday's events saw many locals descend on the shore to take pictures.

Some of those who were lucky enough to see the pod took to social media.

Marine Conservation Society officer Catherine Gemmell wrote on Twitter: "Wow! Orca spotted in the Clyde today!

"Scotland's seas are incredible and it's so inspiring to see the amount of people taking action to protect them!"

Grant Gillon snapped some pictures of the whales as they hunted what is thought to have been a seal.

He wrote: "Killer whales hunt both fish and seals, luckily this one escaped to live another day.

"Hoping it wasn't too badly injured after the battle on the river."

Orcas are sociable animals and travel in groups of up to 50.

Despite their "killer" nickname, they have never been known to show aggression to humans in the wild and rarely among themselves.