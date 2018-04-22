Fire rips through row of shops forcing road to close

The blaze happened on Lochend Road in Easterhouse, Glasgow, at 2.45am on Sunday.

Easterhouse: More than 20 firefighters battled flames. Stuart Edmonstone/STV

A fire has ripped through a row of shops in Glasgow.

The blaze happened on Lochend Road in Easterhouse at 2.45am on Sunday.

More than 20 firefighters battled the flames, which has badly damaged two shops, including the One O One store.

Officers closed Lochend Road at Drumlanrig Avenue following the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire has damaged the roof space of the buildings.

"We sent four appliances and still have one at the scene."

