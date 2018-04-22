Biker who died in ambulance crash was 61-year-old man

The motorcyclist was travelling with a group when the crash happened near Lochgair on Saturday.

Crash: Police are appealing for witnesses (file pic). Police Scotland

A motorcyclist who died following a collision with an ambulance was a 61-year-old man, it has emerged.

The biker was part of a group heading south on the A83 near Lochgair in Argyll and Bute when the crash happened at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the incident but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses, including motorists with dash cam footage, to contact them.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson, of the divisional road policing unit at Dumbarton, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was on the A83 around the time of the crash and may have observed the motorcyclist, who had been travelling in a group, to please come forward.

"I would also ask any motorists with dash cams to get in touch as they may have footage of the incident and of the vehicles travelling on the road beforehand."

Anyone with information can contact the unit by dialling 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.