Girl, 14, sexually assaulted in woods behind sports centre
The attack happened on Brediland Road in Linwood, Renfrewshire, at 9.45pm on Saturday.
A 14-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in woods behind a sports centre.
The attack happened on Brediland Road in Linwood, Renfrewshire, at 9.45pm on Saturday.
The youngster was on her way home with friends when she realised she lost an item.
She made her way back into the woods behind ON-X Linwood to look for it before a man came from behind and sexually assaulted her.
The man was in his 20s, had a dark stubble and was wearing a dark hoodie and dark trousers.
The girl ran home to tell her mum who then contacted police.
Sergeant Alex Allardyce said: "This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and specialist officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area near to the sports centre on Brediland Road at around 9.45pm on Saturday and may have noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.