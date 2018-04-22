Driver sought after 'drunk' man injured in road collision

A 21-year-old was treated in hospital after sliding off the bonnet of a black Fiesta in Ayr.

Police: Called to the scene on Saturday evening (file pic). PA

Police are appealing for a driver to come forward after a man believed to be drunk was injured in a collision.

Officers were called to Castlehill Road in Ayr around 10pm on Sunday.

On arrival they found a 21-year-old man with a head injury.

Police said the man became injured when he fell onto the bonnet of a black Ford Fiesta and slid off, striking his head on the road.

A spokesman said they believed the injured man was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment before being released a short time later.

Officers now want to speak to the driver of the Fiesta about the incident.

Sergeant Andy Johnston said: "I would appeal directly to the driver of the car involved, who may be totally unaware that the man had been injured, to contact police to help us establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened.

"I would also appeal to any other people who observed the man on the road prior to the incident, or indeed witnessed the incident itself, to please get in touch."

