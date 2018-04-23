YouTuber who taught pug to give Nazi salute fined £800
Mark Meechan's video was viewed more than three million times online.
A YouTuber who taught his girlfriend's dog to perform a Nazi salute and posted a video of it online has been fined £800.
Mark Meechan repeatedly asks the pug if it wants to "gas the Jews" in the video, titled M8 Yer Dugs a Nazi.
It then raises a paw in an imitation of a Nazi salute when Meechan says the words "sieg heil".
The video was watched more than three million times and the 30-year-old was arrested in April 2016.
Meechan, of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, claimed the video was made to annoy his girlfriend and denied any wrongdoing.
But during a hearing at Airdrie Sheriff Court last month sheriff Derek O'Carroll described the video as "threatening and grossly offensive" and "anti-semitic".
He said Meechan, also known by the username Count Dankula, had "not taken any steps to prevent the video being shared publicly".
Dozens of people turned up at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday to protest against Meechan's conviction, including English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.
