Driver attacked by knife-wielding man as he sat in car

Man suffers serious arm injury during 'unprovoked attack' after dropping off friends.

Scene: Cairngorm Crescent in Wishaw Google 2018

A man was attacked as he sat in his car after dropping off friends.

The 35-year-old was in his vehicle in Cairngorm Crescent, Wishaw, when a dark-coloured Citroen car pulled up behind him.

The passenger from the Citroen got out, pulled the victim's door open and attacked him with a blade before speeding off.

He made his own way to hospital, where he is being treated for a serious arm injury, following the incident around 1am on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant John McFall said: "This has been an unprovoked attack and it's imperative we establish exactly what has happened and why this man has been attacked.

"He has suffered a serious injury to his arm when all he was doing was dropping some friends off after a night out.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen or heard anything which could assist our enquiries to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at Wishaw CID via 101, quoting incident number 0413 of April 22 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.