Rail worker who tried to smuggle gun into Scotland jailed

Court: A secret recording device was placed inside the speaker.

A rail worker caught trying to smuggle a gun into Scotland after police bugged a parcel sent to his home has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Craig Samson was placed under surveillance when US Homeland Security intercepted a suspicious package during March last year.

It was found to contain a music speaker - with a working Glock handgun hidden inside.

The parcel had been marked for Samson's address in Baillieston, Glasgow.

A package similar to the one seized was instead sent on in a bid to catch the person who wanted the firearm.

A judge heard how secret recording devices were planted inside the replacement speaker.

Samson was later clocked signing for the delivery at his family home.

The 33-year-old was soon heard spelling out to his wife: "Quick...I think this is the G-U-N".

Samson was also caught on camera peering into the speaker after trying to prise it open.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Samson got an interest in firearms after going to a shooting range on holiday in Thailand.

He had wanted a gun as a "souvenir".

His attempts at smuggling a weapon were branded "amateurish" by his lawyer.

The Virgin Rail worker was locked up after he pled guilty to attempting to import the gun into the UK without lawful authority.

Lady Stacey told him: "I accept that in Thailand you went to a shooting range.

"But, if you had an interest in this hobby, you should have joined a club in this country."

Samson smiled to relatives as he was lead handcuffed to the cells.

The trial heard how American security officials had stopped the package at Newark Airport in New Jersey on March 23 last year.



The item consisted of a sub-woofer speaker with a "fully operational" Glock stashed in it.

Police in Scotland were alerted and a "placebo" package was then delivered to Samson's home.

This new parcel contained a black cinema speaker with a "compartment" that could be used to store a firearm.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar then explained: "Police obtained authority to carry out covert intrusive and directed surveillance.

"This permitted police to use covert audio and visual recording devices concealed within the speaker inside the placebo package."

Samson went on to sign for this parcel in the name of "John Smith".

The court was told he was then unwittingly caught chatting to his wife about the delivery.

After an apparent row with his wife, Samson later drove off with the package in an expensive Audi Q7.

He and a friend then tried to open a part of the speaker - triggering the visual recording bug inside.

Mr McVicar: "On opening the compartment and looking into it, Samson was seen."

Samson was also heard commenting "that's class" and "where we going to go?"

He was eventually trailed leaving in a Volkswagen Golf car from his mum's house.

A team of nine firearms officers soon swooped and the vehicle was stopped in the city's Royston.

Police had to smash the car's windows after Samson initially refused to unlock the door.

Referring to Samson's involvement, Mr McVicar said: "His actions demonstrate he was knowingly concerned in an attempt to import a firearm.

"This was prevented by the actions of the US Homeland Security officers."

Police went on to find £2,800 of cocaine at Samson's home.

He also pled guilty in court to possessing the drug.

Ronnie Renucci, defending, said Samson had not intended the gun to be used for "any other criminal purpose".

Mr Renucci added a friend had offered "an opportunity to obtain" a gun on return from Thailand and he "stupidly said yes"

The lawyer added: "He simply intended to have it as a souvenir.

"He accepts that it was foolish."

