Man in court charged with knife murder of partner at house

Hugh Baird, 39, allegedly killed Jennifer Morgan, 33, by stabbing her repeatedly in Kirkintilloch.

Court: Jennifer Morgan pictured with her father Terry.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner with a knife.

Hugh Baird, 39, allegedly killed 33-year-old Jennifer Morgan on April 18 at Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch.

Baird is said to have sat outside in a car and shouted at her when she came out of her house.

Prosecutors claim he followed her and and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

Baird, from Maryhill, Glasgow, appeared in private on Monday at the city's sheriff court where he was represented by Ian Sievwright.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody by sheriff Diana McConnell.

He will appear next week for a full committal hearing.

