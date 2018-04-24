Over a million people set to take part in Glasgow 2018

The multi-sports event is being staged jointly with Berlin and starts in 100 days on August 2.

Sport: A cultural festival will take place around the championships. STV

More than one million people will take part in the Glasgow 2018 European Championships and the cultural festival around it, organisers have said.

The inaugural championships bring together athletics, cycling, diving, gymnastics, rowing, swimming and triathlon with a new golf event.

It is hoped it will elevate the status of the previous individual European Championships in each sport and attract a large continental audience.

It is being staged jointly by Glasgow and Berlin, starting in 100 days on August 2.

All sports bar athletics are being staged in or around Glasgow while Festival 2018 will showcase more than 100 art and cultural events across Scotland at the same time.

Organisers of Glasgow 2018 said one million residents, visitors, spectators, athletes and media will be part of the sporting and cultural events.

Tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The European Championships will showcase all that Scotland has to offer to every visitor and spectator, both in Glasgow as the host city and at the other venues across the country.

"The combined offer of elite sport and the thriving cultural programme will make sure that we put on a show to remember further enhancing Scotland's reputation as the perfect stage for major events."

Glasgow City Council depute leader David McDonald said: "The Glasgow 2018 European Championships will be at the very heart of a bumper summer of culture and sport in our city - and will boost the 2.3 million tourists that already choose to explore Glasgow each year.

"This August, visitors from all over Europe will experience our famous warm welcome and find out why people make Glasgow a world-leading destination and unbeatable host for major international events."

