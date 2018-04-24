Gunshots fired at house in Glasgow, prompting police probe

Officers were called to Millroad Drive, Calton, shortly after the shooting on Monday night.

Glasgow: Door shot at on Millroad Drive in Calton area (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A gun was fired at a house in the east end of Glasgow.

Police were called to Millroad Drive, Calton, shortly after the shooting at 10.20pm on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the incident and an investigation is under way.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.20pm on Monday we received a report of a firearm being discharged at a house in Calton.

"No-one has been injured in the incident and enquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.