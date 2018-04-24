Gunshots fired at house in Glasgow, prompting police probe
Officers were called to Millroad Drive, Calton, shortly after the shooting on Monday night.
A gun was fired at a house in the east end of Glasgow.
Police were called to Millroad Drive, Calton, shortly after the shooting at 10.20pm on Monday.
Nobody was injured in the incident and an investigation is under way.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.20pm on Monday we received a report of a firearm being discharged at a house in Calton.
"No-one has been injured in the incident and enquiries are ongoing."
