Third Gaelic school to open in Glasgow due to demand

The current two schools, in Glendale and Berkeley, are now at capacity.

School: A new Gaelic school will be opened in 2018. © STV

A third Gaelic school is to open in Glasgow due to demand for places.

Deputy First minister John Swinney has announced there will be £1.9m allocated for the project, which will come from the Gaelic Capital Fund.

Currently, there is almost 900 pupils enrolled in the two Gaelic schools in Glasgow, in Glendale and Berkeley, both of which are at capacity.

The new school is expected to open in 2019 in the grounds of the old Cartvale Primary School, in Govan.

Speaking following a debate on the National Gaelic Language Plan 2018-23, John Swinney said: "We have an opportunity to build on the success of recent years and to ensure a faster rate of progress in the expansion of Gaelic education across Scotland.

"Glasgow City Council has a remarkable record with Gaelic education and the establishment of a third standalone school will provide capacity to meet growing demand from parents.

"Following the opening of Portree Gaelic School last week - the sixth in Scotland - we will continue to support and encourage the growth of Gaelic education."

Chris Cunningham, City Convener for Education, Skills and Early Years welcomed the grant funding and said: "The expansion of Gaelic Medium Education (GME) across Glasgow is very exciting and more families than ever before are able to access Gaelic for their children and at all stages through nursery to secondary school.

"The development of the former Cartvale School is yet another example of our continued commitment to GME and we welcome the additional grant which will go towards the upgrades and renovations for the opening of the new school building in August 2019."

The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring a sustainable future for Gaelic and has an ambition of returning the number of speakers of the language to those reported in the 2001 census by 2021.

