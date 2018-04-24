Man arrested in connection with death of missing gran

The disappearance of Julie Reilly more than two months ago is being treated as murder.

Julie Reilly: Grandmother was last seen on CCTV on February 6.

A man has been arrested over the death of a woman who vanished more than two months ago.

Grandmother Julie Reilly, from Shieldhall Road, Govan, was reported missing on February 15 after failing to turn up to several appointments.

On Monday, officers investigating the 47-year-old's disappearance confirmed her death and said they were treating it as murder.

They added they were looking for two suitcases which may contain evidence pertaining to the case.

Detectives have now confirmed that a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Ms Reilly's death.

She was last seen on CCTV in an Aldi supermarket on Paisley Road West, Glasgow, on February 6.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Julie Reilly, who was reported missing on Thursday, February 15.

"Enquiries are ongoing. An update will be sent in due course."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.