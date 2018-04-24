Police spent minutes in garage where body lay for month

Arnold Mouat's family found his body four weeks after he took his own life at home.

Arnold Mouat: Found dead in garage loft.

Police spent just five minutes searching a garage where a man's body lay for a month before it was found by his family.

Arnold Mouat's remains were discovered at his home in Bo'ness, near, Falkirk on August 5 last year.

The 64-year-old had taken his own life in his garage loft in early July but was treated as a missing person for a month.

Police spent 40 minutes searching Mr Mouat's home and garden after he was reported missing on July 7 and just five in the garage where his body lay.

In a statement, Mr Mouat's family said the last eight months had been "incredibly difficult".

"We have tried to come to terms with the loss of a loving father and husband," they said.

STV

Officers failed to carry out a thorough search and did not record evidence properly, according to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Commissioner Kate Frame said: "Clearly if the police had carried out a thorough search of the garage area it is highly likely that they would have discovered Mr Mouat's body."

The Pirc, which investigates the most serious incidents involving police in Scotland, has made a series of recommendations.

STV

Police Scotland chief superintendent Matt Richards said: "I apologise on behalf of Police Scotland and once again offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Arnold Mouat.

"I fully accept the findings from the review by the Pirc and we will continue to work with them to ensure all the lessons identified are addressed and built into our search procedures and protocols, much of which is already in place."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.