Man 'attacked singer Michelle McManus with guitar case'

Derek McArthur denies assaulting the former Pop Idol star and TV presenter.

Michelle McManus won Pop Idol in 2003. STV

A man is due to stand trial accused of assaulting singer Michelle McManus with a guitar case.

Derek McArthur, 43, allegedly hit the former Pop Idol star and TV presenter with the music case at the Linen Bar on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, on January 22 last year.

McArthur, from Shawlands, pleaded not guilty through a lawyer's letter and a trial date was set for August at Glasgow's Justice of the Peace Court.

Ms McManus, 37, rose to fame in 2003 when she was crowned the winner of Pop Idol.

She is a newspaper columnist and joined the Loose Women panel as a guest panellist this year.

She married Jeff Nimmo in Mallaig, Lochaber, last September, after a two-year romance.

