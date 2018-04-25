Body parts discovered after death of missing gran
Remains have been found after Julie Reilly, from Govan, Glasgow, was found dead.
Body parts have been found following the death of a missing gran.
STV News understands police have been alerted to the discovery of remains after Julie Reilly, from Govan, Glasgow, was discovered dead.
The 47-year-old's death was being treating as murder.
A man, 41, has been charged in connection with Ms Reilly's death.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Officers are still looking for two suitcases which may contain evidence pertaining to the case.
A tent has been erected on Drumoyne Drive, just a few streets from where Julie lived on Shieldhall Road, following the discovery.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.