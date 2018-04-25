Body parts discovered after death of missing gran

Remains have been found after Julie Reilly, from Govan, Glasgow, was found dead.

Julie Reilly: Death was being treated as murder.

Body parts have been found following the death of a missing gran.

STV News understands police have been alerted to the discovery of remains after Julie Reilly, from Govan, Glasgow, was discovered dead.

The 47-year-old's death was being treating as murder.

A man, 41, has been charged in connection with Ms Reilly's death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Officers are still looking for two suitcases which may contain evidence pertaining to the case.

A tent has been erected on Drumoyne Drive, just a few streets from where Julie lived on Shieldhall Road, following the discovery.

