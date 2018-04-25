Major delays on Kingston Bridge after tanker breaks down

The breakdown on the M8 happened at around 7.35am, causing ongoing congestion.

Tanker: Eastbound lane was closed, causing ongoing congestion. Traffic Scotland

A broken-down fuel tanker has caused major delays for commuters on the M8 before the Kingston Bridge.

The breakdown happened at around 7.35am on Wednesday on junction 21 at Seaward Street, causing an eastbound lane to close.

The Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS) attended and the lane was cleared by 9.12am.

However, traffic remains congested with queues on the M8 back to junction 30 at Craigton, the A737 back to Linwood and the M77 back to near junction 5 at Maidenhill.

"Bad day for the M8 eastbound," Traffic Scotland tweeted.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said they had been made aware of the incident but that TRISS had dealt with the matter without them.

