Fox cub covered in petrol and mud rescued from skip

Six-week-old Diesel was 'bedraggled and weak' when she was found by workmen in Cambuslang.

Diesel is being treated by the Scottish SPCA. Scottish SPCA

A fox cub has been found in a skip covered in mud and petrol.

Six-week-old Diesel was described as "bedraggled and weak" after being rescued in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, earlier this month.

She was just about managing to keep her head above water by standing on a piece of wood when she was discovered by workmen.

Diesel is now being looked after by the Scottish SPCA at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Diesel was discovered by workmen in a skip where she was deep in water but had managed to keep her head above water by standing on a piece of wood.

"With no sign of her mother they gave our animal helpline a call.

"We had to wash Diesel immediately to prevent the petrol damaging her eyes and being ingested.

"She handled the wash well and has been feeding so we'll be mixing her in with other cubs of a similar size and age to be released back into the wild as a group later in the year."

